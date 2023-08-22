BAGHDAD: Iraq is preparing to participate in the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in the UAE in November, said a senior Iraqi environmental official, adding that Iraq has prepared a detailed plan for this purpose.

In a press statement, Yousif Muayad, Manager of the International Environmental Relations Department at Iraq's Ministry of Environment, said that the ministry is collaborating with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to prepare for its participation in the upcoming conference in the UAE.

Iraq faces many challenges caused by climate change, such as extreme heat waves, desertification, water scarcity and wetland drought, Muayed said, stressing that the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted country's need to make proper preparations for these issues.

Muayed noted that the Iraqi government is taking its engagement in global climate action efforts seriously while highlighting the importance of protecting national interests, primarily as the country produces less emissions than many others.

For the first time, COP28 will witness the participation of an Iraqi pavilion, stressing that his country's government has already started the relevant preparations.

Iraq is continuing to coordinate with the UNDP by forming a negotiation delegation of over 20 members representing all relevant ministries, he added, noting that a series of training workshops will be held until December.

He then noted the ongoing coordination with the "Iraq's Thirst" campaign to organise workshops for journalists, focusing on the country's participation in the major global event and interactive discussions with young participants and civil society workshops.

The ministry will also organise side events for the Iraqi youth and leading students and produce documentaries on the effects of climate change in Iraq, he said in conclusion.