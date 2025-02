Iraq and oil major BP signed a deal to redevelop four Kirkuk oil and gas fields, Iraq's state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The deal marks a breakthrough for Iraq, where output has been constrained by years of war, corruption and sectarian tensions.

BP is expected to spend up to $25 billion over the lifetime of the project, a senior Iraqi oil official told Reuters in early February.

