MUSCAT: Oman is making strides in sustainable energy with its first biodiesel biorefinery at Khazaen Economic City, powered entirely by solar energy. In an interview with the Observer, Maher bin Mohammed al Habsi, CEO of Wakud, highlighted how the facility transforms used cooking oil (UCO) into biodiesel, positioning Oman as a regional leader in green industries.

“Our factory is not only a first for Oman but also unique globally for being powered entirely by solar energy,” Al Habsi revealed. “This innovation has enabled us to export our Omani-made biodiesel to countries in Europe and Asia, proving that Oman can be a leader in green industries.”

A VISION ROOTED IN SUSTAINABILITY

Al Habsi’s journey to leading this groundbreaking project reflects his deep commitment to sustainability and innovation. Starting his entrepreneurial career as a student at Sultan Qaboos University 24 years ago, he ventured into the waste management industry in 2005 by collecting used cooking oil. This initiative laid the foundation for Wakud’s success and Oman’s emergence as a player in the global biofuel market.

“My path to becoming CEO was built on perseverance and learning from failure. I began collecting used cooking oils in 2005, and today, we convert this waste into high-quality biodiesel,” he said.

“The journey was never easy; it was full of sacrifices and hard lessons. But these experiences shaped my vision and commitment to sustainability.” Wakud’s state-of-the-art facility not only reflects Al Habsi’s vision but also stands as a testament to Oman’s potential to lead in green industries, creating opportunities for economic growth while addressing pressing environmental concerns.

BREAKING BARRIERS IN GREEN INDUSTRY

Wakud’s facility is the first of its kind in Oman and the first in the world to operate entirely on solar energy. Under Al Habsi’s leadership, the company has achieved several milestones that showcase its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“We are proud to be the first biodiesel factory in Oman and the first in Khazaen Economic City,” Al Habsi noted. “More importantly, our operations run entirely on solar energy, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. This positions us to lead the biofuel production industry in the region and contribute to Oman’s net-zero ambitions.”

Wakud’s biodiesel is produced by recycling waste cooking oil, a process that not only reduces waste but also minimises the carbon footprint associated with traditional fuel production. The biodiesel is already being exported to countries in Europe and Asia and used locally by energy companies and public sector organisations, further boosting Oman’s reputation as a hub for sustainable innovation.

CHALLENGES AND LESSONS LEARNED

Establishing and scaling the biodiesel facility came with significant challenges, which Al Habsi navigated with resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to learn.

“The journey was not at all strewn with roses. It took a lot of sacrifice—of time, relationships, and resources. But success requires patience, the ability to adapt, and the strength to rise after every failure,” he explained. “I also learned that trust must always be based on written agreements that protect all parties.” These challenges shaped Al Habsi’s leadership philosophy, emphasising perseverance and adaptability as key qualities for any aspiring entrepreneur. “I’ve faced countless obstacles, but each one taught me valuable lessons that helped me and my team build a resilient and successful operation,” he added.

LEADERSHIP AND TEAMWORK

Al Habsi stressed the critical role of leadership in building a strong company culture and inspiring teams to work toward shared goals.

“A CEO is the captain of the ship. My role is to ensure that our ship is ready to sail in any conditions and that the crew is motivated and capable,” he said. “I believe in fostering a sense of family within our team. When challenges arise, we stand together, united by our shared vision and goals.” This approach has been instrumental in Wakud’s ability to innovate and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving global biofuel market. By empowering his team and fostering a culture of collaboration, Al Habsi has ensured that Wakud continues to grow and thrive in the green energy sector.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Looking ahead, Al Habsi envisions Wakud playing a pivotal role in Oman’s green energy landscape and contributing significantly to its sustainability goals.

“There are no limits to what we can achieve. We are working on exciting projects that will enhance Oman’s position as a hub for biofuel production,” he said. “Our efforts align with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate of Oman’s plans to reduce carbon emissions. We aim to make Oman a destination for green industries and contribute meaningfully to global sustainability goals.” In addition to expanding production capacity and exploring new markets, Wakud is also exploring partnerships and initiatives that support Oman’s broader sustainability objectives, including its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Al Habsi shared his optimism for the future: “Indeed, I used to think that building this small factory was a great achievement, but over the years, I’ve realised there are no limits to what is possible. The challenges we’ve faced only strengthened our resolve to innovate and lead.”

Wakud’s journey from a small startup to a globally recognised producer of solar-powered biodiesel illustrates the potential for Oman to lead in sustainable innovation. By aligning with national goals and leveraging local resources, the company is setting a benchmark for environmental stewardship and industrial excellence in Oman.

