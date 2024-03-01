Riyadh: The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, inaugurated the Siemens Electrical Equipment factory in the MODON Oasis in Jeddah in the presence of the Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Eltje Aderhold, and several leaders and senior executives from the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA), the National Industrial Development Center, the Saudi Electricity (SE) Company, Aramco, SABIC, Ma'aden Company, Juffali Company, and other government institutions and private sector companies.



The factory is located on an area of 6,000 square meters and is designed to produce the latest medium-voltage electrical equipment, including control systems for substations, communication and protection panels, in addition to a group of other vital products that aim to enhance the provision of safe and reliable energy for many sectors as facilities, oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and petrochemicals.



The industrial landmark employs about 120 employees and is anticipated to play a pivotal role in supporting the local economy and enhancing the transfer of knowledge and technology in the Kingdom, primarily through the training and employment programs it will provide to Saudi cadres.



Chairman of Juffali and member of the Board of Directors of the Arabian Electrical Equipment Company and Siemens Company in the Kingdom, Khaled Al-Juffali, said: "We are pleased to open our new facility in Jeddah, which reflects our strong belief in the potential of the economic development plan for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and our commitment goes beyond investing in infrastructure; We are here to build partnerships, support talent development, and contribute to the Kingdom's sustainability goals."



CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Hawsawi, said that the new factory in Jeddah is not just a manufacturing facility but rather an innovation centre designed to meet the Kingdom's increasing demand for energy solutions.



Additionally, he indicated that through the use of modern Siemens technologies, the Kingdom will witness unprecedented improvements in the efficiency and flexibility of energy systems.