SHARJAH - India's Jagdamba Global Equipment Solutions, a promoter of Jagdamba Trailers that specialises in heavy industries, has chosen the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah as the regional headquarters for its first expansion step outside India.

The strategic move by Jagdamba not only reflects the growing appeal of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) but also enhances Sharjah's position as a key hub for foreign investment.

The company announced its plans to construct a factory in the free zone, sprawling over approximately 644,000 square feet, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jagdamba and HFZA.

Under the agreement, Jagdamba Global Equipment Solutions will construct its factory in the Hamriyah Free Zone with an initial investment of AED30-35 million. The new facility will initially employ 120 workers, with plans to increase this number as the company's operations expand locally, regionally, and globally.

Founded in India in 2018, Jagdamba Trailers has become a prominent manufacturer and supplier of various types of trailers.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the HFZA, emphasised that attracting international companies specialising in heavy industries aligns with the strategic priorities of the Hamriyah Free Zone and follows the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to maximise efforts in supporting economic diversification, attracting high-quality investments, and reinforcing Sharjah's status as a premier global destination for significant industrial projects.

Al Mazrouei added that the industrial sector is the cornerstone of Sharjah's economy. "We will spare no effort to advance this sector by cultivating a dynamic work environment that benefits all companies engaged in this crucial area," he stated.

For his part, Gyan Singh Kshatriya, Director of Jagdamba Trailers India, said, "Our decision to establish Hamriyah Free Zone as the hub for our international expansion was influenced by several key factors. The process was swift and efficient, from acquiring the land plot for our factory to the suitability of the land area for our manufacturing needs, coupled with its strategic location."

"Hamriyah Free Zone offers a competitive edge to our operations, providing an industrial ecosystem that supports our import and export efforts, enhances operational efficiency, and boosts productivity. This is very important for us as we aim to expand our market reach into the Middle East and Africa," Kshatriya added.

The expansion of Jagdamba into HFZA reinforces the area's reputation as a major hub for foreign direct investment and a vital link to markets around the world.