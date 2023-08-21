Kuwait-based Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) has announced that it has secured a contract worth KD91.7 million ($280 million) to provide mechanical maintenance service at Mina Abdullah Refinery (MAB), a prominent oil facility located about 53 km south of Kuwait City.

A major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco caters to a diversified range of businesses.

The entire project work will be completed within a period of 63 months, the company said in its filing to the Boursa Kuwait.

The project's revenue will be shown in annual financial statements from 2023 to 2028, it stated.

This contract win for Heisco comes close on the heels of a KD92-million ($300 million) order clinched by the group from Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) last month to provide maintenance work at its MAB facility for a five-year period.

Established in Kuwait in 1974 with an authorised capital of KD22 million ($67 million) it has interests in a range of sectors including oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction, civil construction and maintenance.

