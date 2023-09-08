Saudi Arabia - The establishment of the Global Water Organization (GWO) by Saudi Arabia underscores the kingdom's commitment to the sustainable management of water resources, ensuring communities globally have access to clean water, said Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Commending the decision by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on setting up the global water body, Al Fadhli stressed upon the kingdom's leadership in tackling water issues regionally and globally.

The organization will contribute to strengthening cooperation between countries and stimulating a collective response to water challenges.

The minister said the newly established organization will prioritize facilitating knowledge exchange on global water issues. Moreover, the organization will support the voices of those most in need of joining this critical dialogue, especially the countries of the Global South.

The next steps will be to start collaborating with partners globally and begin rolling out critical projects that will address the need for sustainable water management, he added.

The minister pointed oput that the kingdom's vision for this initiative was not just about creating a research and policy formulation platform.

"We aim for inclusivity, ensuring every international voice contributes to shaping the dialogue and decision-making process in water resource management, which is at the core of the organization's mission," he stated.

This initiative reflects the kingdom's recognition of the vital role of water supplies in ensuring the future of humanity, achieving sustainable development goals, and mitigating the risk associated with global freshwater supplies in the world.

This need is further elevated by the devasting impacts of drought, floods, and pollution, which can destabilize economic and geopolitical stability, food and energy security, and environmental sustainability, he added.

The Global Water Organization, with its robust research, policy development, and practical implementation approach, recognizes the interconnection between water challenges and other global issues.

By pooling global resources, Saudi Arabia aims to contribute significantly to achieving sustainable development goals and ensuring abundant water, sanitation services, and management.

Dr Fahad Abu-Mouti Deputy Minister of Regulatory Affairs and General Supervisor of the Executive Body of the Water Regulator highlighted that many governments, financing, and regulatory bodies around the world expressed interest in learning more about the organization's mission, operational framework, and potential involvement opportunities.

"In the coming days, proactive steps will be initiated to liaise with relevant authorities, allowing the organization's work to begin its operations with global representation," stated Abu-Mouti.

"We will focus on harnessing global efforts to enhance technology experiences, innovation, research and development. This will enable the establishment of priority qualitative projects and effectively address water risks faced by billions of people around the world," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).