UAE – Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) and Global Surfaces FZE, a leading manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces, announced the largest engineered surfaces manufacturing facility in the Middle East.

Being the first of its kind in the UAE, the facility represents an investment of nearly $27 million (AED 100 million) and spans around 40,000 square metres, according to a press release.

It began commercial production in February 2024, with an annual production capacity of more than 620,000 square metres.

The facility is equipped with advanced SCADA-controlled machinery and multiple CNC machines to produce high-quality engineered quartz surfaces that replicate the aesthetics of natural stones.

Global Surfaces is expected to meet the growing demand for premium surfaces in the Gulf and key international markets, including the US and Canada.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: "The establishment of this advanced manufacturing facility will provide the construction sector with locally produced high-quality surfaces which previously had to be imported to the UAE."

Mayank Shah, Managing Director of Global Surfaces, commented: "This improved connectivity enables efficient exports to key markets across the Gulf, USA, and Canada, and is essential to strengthening our market presence and meeting the growing demand for high-quality engineered surfaces.”

“Our focus is on reaching full capacity utilisation within the next year while exploring further expansion opportunities to continue setting new standards in the industry," Shah added.

In line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 targets, the company is prioritising eco-friendly production by using renewable energy, recycled materials, and an advanced water treatment system that lowers 80% of water.

