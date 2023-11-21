Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: The two-day Global Industrial Internet of Things Summit (GIITS) launched at Dhahran exhibitions center, becoming the first summit of its kind in the Middle East.



Saudi Aramco Executive Vice President of Technical Services Wael Al-Jaafari cast light on the company’s efforts in using industrial internet of things technology, integrating it into its business infrastructure and expecting that these technologies will contribute to paving the way for a safer, smarter, and more innovative energy industry.



He reported that Saudi Aramco has deployed industrial internet of things technology in many areas of its business, including project implementation, employee protection, operational assets, and environmental performance monitoring, in addition to improving the efficiency and performance of its business.

It has also invested over the years to transform its facilities into smart products by adopting solutions, digital data flow, and sensing.

Such investment has created a modular infrastructure that implements a variety of industrial internet of things applications and solutions at scale.