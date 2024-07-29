ABU DHABI - The Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) today announced a strategic partnership to scale-up climate finance and renewable energy initiatives globally.

The GCFC helps create an ecosystem that enables investments into low-carbon, sustainable and resilient projects by bringing together cutting-edge research, market innovations, capacity-building programs, and practical initiatives to scale up climate investments globally, particularly focusing on emerging and developing markets.

This collaboration will harness the synergies between GCFC and IRENA across various workstreams, including market intelligence, capacity building, practical platforms, and collaborative initiatives.

Together with other key stakeholders in the climate space, the partnership aims to drive innovative solutions that enhance the scale, accessibility, and affordability of climate finance globally.

Mercedes Vela Monserrate, CEO of the GCFC, said, “By joining forces with IRENA, the Global Climate Finance Centre is taking a significant step forward in accelerating the flow of climate finance and propelling renewable energy initiatives around the world. United by a global vision for climate action, this collaboration seeks to empower countries and communities to implement effective climate solutions and build a more sustainable future.”

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the IRENA, stated, “Despite the remarkable political momentum established by the UAE Consensus and a universally compelling business case for renewables, progress on the energy transition remains uneven across regions, largely due to a lack of access to affordable financial resources. This strategic partnership with GCFC aims to address this disparity by strengthening finance flows, building capacities, and fostering innovation where it is needed most.”