Genesis Middle East & Africa (MEA) will be premiering its innovative line-up of EV models, for the first time in the Middle East marking the brand’s debut towards electrification in the region.

The opulent launch will create a new standard for luxury electric models in the region and will include all three EV models: the GV60, the Electrified G80, and the Electrified GV70.

The Genesis EV models will set a new direction for the brand and will bring positive change to customer’s lives.

New standard

The models will present a new standard for luxury electric cars with high levels of performance, and cutting-edge technologies while inheriting the Genesis’ unique design identity of ‘Athletic Elegance’ and ‘Beauty of White Space’ for the exterior and interior, as well as various elements that differentiate high-end EV sedans.

With the importance of the future of the EV era, an electric powertrain that delivers exceptional driving performance along with innovative technology will set the stage for drivers and passengers to interact with their environment in exciting new ways.

