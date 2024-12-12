H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies to advance sustainable economic and industrial development, aligning with the UAE Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad made these remarks while inaugurating the first and largest integrated facility for producing basalt fibres and rebars in the Middle East, which is also the highest-output facility of its kind globally.

He noted that the new facility would play a vital role in meeting local demand for basalt fibres, known for their lightweight, high durability, and resistance to corrosion and heat. These qualities make basalt fibres indispensable in sectors such as construction, transportation, aviation, energy, and advanced future industries.

The state-of-the-art facility spans an area of 42,000 square metres, boasting an annual production capacity of 5,000 tonnes of basalt fibres and 7,000 tonnes of basalt rebars.