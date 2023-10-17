Cairo - Loic Vivier, Vice President of ExxonMobil Product Solutions, highlighted the company’s plans to boost investments in Egypt and back the oil sector across the Arab Republic.

Vivier’s remarks came during a meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum, Tarek El-Molla, during which they tackled investment opportunities in the areas of marketing and distribution of petroleum products, chemicals, and oils.

El-Molla highlighted that the recent investment in the oil and gas sector attracted ExxonMobil to search for natural gas for the first time since its history of operation in Egypt.

ExxonMobil is one of the oldest leading companies in marketing petroleum products and oils in the Egyptian market, whose activity extends for nearly 120 years.

Last June, ExxonMobil Egypt partnered with Mansour Automotive to offer premium lubricants to Opel customers in the African country.

