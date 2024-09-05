DUBAI - Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has officially inaugurated four new facilities, advancing its strategic goals to bolster electricity and water infrastructure and promote sustainable water management across the Northern Emirates.

These new installations address the growing utility demand driven by expanding populations and ongoing development in the region. The development of modern equipment and the replacement of outdated infrastructure ensure the continued reliability and expansion of utility services.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said, "The inauguration of these facilities marks a significant milestone in our strategic journey. By enhancing our infrastructure, we are not only supporting the growth and needs of businesses and residents in the Northern Emirates but also actively contributing to the UAE's sustainability goals and its vision for economic diversification.”

In Ajman, the replacement of Al Hamidiya station with the Al Hamidiya Main Substation 132/11 was completed with a total cost of AED 137 million. The newly constructed Mohamed Bin Zayed Substation 33/11, located in the government-sponsored Local Community Residential Area of Mohamed Bin Zayed, was constructed at a cost of AED 61 million. In Fujairah, the Al-Nujaymat Main Station updated with the latest technology and equipment for AED 122 million.

The substations operate without onsite staff and are monitored from a distance, using advanced equipment that is durable and requires no maintenance, thus providing greater operational flexibility. Additionally, the systems that help maintain the condition of the power transformers have been improved with better heating and monitoring capabilities, offering a more reliable and modern approach compared to older methods.

Each of the Al Hamidiya and Al-Nujaymat substations now supports approximately 15,000 residential and commercial connections, including villas, apartments, community centers, and shopping malls. The Mohamed Bin Zayed Substation provides power to 2,500 units within the residential and commercial sectors.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the Al Ghail Pumping Station, a new component of the Al Ghail Distribution Center, was inaugurated with an investment of around AED 122 million. It plays a pivotal role in improving water distribution efficiency to the Central Region of Idhn, Al Ghail, Shoukah, Kadra, Masfout, Muzairaa, as well as other areas in Sharjah, such as Dhaid, Malihah, Al Madam, and Hamda.

In line with the UAE’s National Water Strategy 2036, EtihadWE continues to mark significant strides towards ensuring water security and promoting sustainability in the region.