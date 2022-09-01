Egypt - Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad delivered a set of important interventions on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday during her participation in a joint meeting of Environment and Climate Ministers of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia.

On behalf of Shoukry — the President-Designate of the upcoming UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) — Fouad affirmed Egypt’s full readiness to host all COP parties in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

She also expressed Egypt’s keenness to advance the pace of climate action by making progress in all negotiating tracks and pushing the discussions to come up with effective recommendations in the mitigation work programme.

Egypt also aims to pushing the discussions towards consensus on mechanisms for progress in the global adaptation goal and the new goal of climate finance, as well as how to double adaptation financing. This is in addition to the progress in the axis of losses and damages by activating the Santiago Network in a fair and efficient manner.

Furthermore, Fouad urged the G20 to fulfill their financial commitments to reach the $100bn mentioned in the 2015 Paris Agreement and to double adaptation financing of global emissions from the countries of the group.

She further stressed that the G20 meeting came out with a strong, integrative, and comprehensive statement on the environment and climate, which clearly includes the commitments of these major countries in the areas of climate change, biodiversity, land degradation, desertification, and confronting pollution, hailing this as a very important step.

Moreover, Fouad pointed to the importance of multilateral environmental cooperation and ensuring that the commitments made at the COP26 are fulfilled, on the basis of which, steps will be taken for the success of the COP27.

