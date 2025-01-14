The French energy utility Engie and its partners are looking to build a 1-gigawatt (GW) wind project in Egypt, Managing Director Renewables MENA Francois-Xavier Boul told Bloomberg.

Boul said the consortium seeks to finalize the project’s contracts in 2026, with a plan to build it by 2028.

The French utility’s consortium owns a 262.5-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Egypt along the Gulf of Suez.

The companies recently signed on a 150-MW extension of another wind park nearby. Once complete in 2026, the 650-MW wind facility would become Africa’s largest.

Engie also intends to gain a foothold in renewable energy markets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as part of its strategy to accelerate its growth in renewables.

Boul noted that the company is preparing to bid for four solar projects with a capacity of 3-GW and for 1.5-GW of wind projects under the round six tenders in Saudi Arabia.

The company is also waiting for the result of a tender for 1.5-GW of solar projects in Abu Dhabi.

