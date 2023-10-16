Dubai-listed cooling company Empower says it has awarded contacts for its new Jumeirah Beach Hills cooling plant which will be up and running by the third quarter of 2024.

The plant, which will have capacity of 48,000 refrigeration tons (RT) will serve landmarks including the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Marsa Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah.

Construction is now under way, with a set of contracts awarded, according to a Dubai Financial Market (DFM) disclosure, although no specific contractors were named in the update.

Expansion of distribution pipeline networks will be carried out alongside the plant construction to meet increasing demand, Empower said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com