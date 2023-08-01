Arab Finance: Dubai-based Dragon Oil is planning to increase its oil production in Egypt by about 27% to reach 70,000 barrels per day in October, a government official told Asharq Business.

Dragon Oil will start production within two months from the North Safa field in the Gulf of Suez, with a capacity of 15,000 barrels of oil per day.

Dragon Oil is owned by Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC).

