UAE-based Emarat Al Oula Industries has been awarded a significant contract by Italian group Marie Tecnimont for 1.4 million inch-dia piping works as part of Hail & Gasha Gas Development Programme, which is backed by major industry players - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni.

Valued at over AED260 million ($71 million), it is the largest contract ever won by Emarat Al Oula Industries, said the company in a statement.

"This achievement underscores the visionary leadership of ASH management in building a successful and sustainable business," said a company spokesman.

"It also reinforces ASH's footprint and strengthens its position as a leading and diverse Emirati conglomerate adhering to international standards," he added.‍

