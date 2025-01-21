Elsewedy Electric has reached a financial close on a 50MW/100MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Greece through its subsidiary, Energy Bank I S.A, as per a statement.

The project, the first standalone system of its scale in Greece, marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio and support Greece’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

The project is supported by a 10-year contract for difference (CfD) awarded during Greece’s first competitive auction.

It also benefits from a €10 million state-aid grant, a €5.5 million loan from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, and a €10 million non-recourse project finance loan arranged by the National Bank of Greece.

Designed to enhance grid stability and support Greece’s decarbonization goals, the project is a cornerstone in Elsewedy Electric’s efforts to lead in green energy development and ensure a reliable energy supply.

