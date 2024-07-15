Arab Finance: El Sewedy Cables Qatar, Elsewedy Electric’s sister company, has signed a three-year engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth over QAR 1 billion with Qatar Power Transmission System Expansion (KAHRAMAA), a statement showed.

The contract covers the supply and installation of 132 kilovolt (kV) power cables for strategic projects.

It is worth noting that the Qatari industrial group Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, in which Elsewedy Electric holds a 50% stake, owns 73.4% of El Sewedy Cables Qatar.

