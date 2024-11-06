Egypt has natural gas export capacity of 12 million tons annually, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said.

On the sidelines of the 40th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Badawi noted that Egypt has refining capabilities of 40 million tons, in addition to having over 10 petrochemical parks.

Given the current situation in Egypt, the government’s goal is to strengthen the country's position to unlock the potential of gas reserves in the Mediterranean region, the minister said.

The country also aims to provide facilities to promote exports and gain benefits in other markets, including Europe and the West, he noted.

Badawi added that the government also seeks to supply raw materials to petrochemical industries to achieve added value, Badawi noted.

Moreover, he pointed out that 60% of the country’s gas production is directed toward electricity generation.

