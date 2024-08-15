Egypt - The cabinet has approved a proposal submitted by a consortium of Engie, Toyota, and Orascom Construction Plc to boost the capacity of wind energy by adding up to 150 megawatts (MWs) within 2025, as per a statement.

This project could be implemented along with the ongoing works of the consortium’s main project with a capacity of 500 MWs in the Gulf of Suez region.

