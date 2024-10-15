Egypt - The Zohr natural gas field in the Mediterranean will undergo new drilling operations by the Italian energy company Eni over the coming period, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced.

These developments aim to expand natural gas reserves and enhance production from this key field, which plays a crucial role in Egypt's energy landscape and the broader Mediterranean region.

Badawi made the remarks during the general assembly meeting of PetroShorouk Company, the operator of the Zohr field.

Attendees included senior leaders from Egypt's petroleum sector, as well as representatives from major investment partners, including Eni, bp, Russia’s Rosneft, and the UAE’s Mubadala.

Badawi emphasized the importance of collaboration and integrating advanced technology to optimize the field's potential, particularly from its deep-water layers.

He called for collective efforts to ensure the continued success of Zohr and set new benchmarks for future gas production.

During the meeting, Chairman of PetroShorouk Khaled Mowafy presented the operations carried out by the company last fiscal year.

In fiscal year 20234/2024, more than $677 million were invested in the Zohr field, Mowafy revealed, adding that two new well are set to be drilled in the first quarter of 2025.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).