Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has announced the start of initial gas production from the West Burullus field in the Mediterranean Sea, following the successful connection of the field’s first well to the national gas grid.

Early production tests indicate output approaching 45 million cubic feet per day.

The project is being developed through a partnership between the petroleum sector and Chiron Energy.

Badawi noted that work is under way to fast-track the connection of two additional wells, which is expected to raise total field production to around 75 million cubic feet per day at the beginning of the new year.

He highlighted the concerted efforts of the petroleum sector and its partners to steadily increase domestic gas production and ease the financial burden of imports. These efforts include accelerating the development of discovered fields, expanding exploration programmes, and advancing new drilling activities—all supported by the ministry’s investment incentives, which have already contributed to higher output. Badawi also praised the commitment of Chiron Energy and its expanding cooperation in implementing the project.

The minister described the West Burullus development and production project as a model of integrated execution and optimal utilisation of the capabilities of Egyptian petroleum-sector companies.

Modern Drilling Company, Petroleum Marine Services (PMS), Petrojet, ENPPI, and Pico Petroleum Services all played key roles in bringing the field into initial production.

Gas is being transported to existing processing facilities operated by the Burullus Gas Company, ensuring full use of available infrastructure and helping reduce overall costs.

