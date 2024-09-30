The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources will provide mazut to cement factories through a centralized distribution system starting Tuesday, October 1st, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El Wazir announced.

This initiative was revealed during the seventh meeting of the ministerial group for industrial development.

The move comes in response to demands from the Cement Division of the Building Materials Industry Chamber, which called for sufficient mazut supplies to ensure factories can operate at full capacity.

The Ministry of Petroleum will work closely with the relevant authorities to list the fuel needs of factories in the building materials sector.

Cement factories have been instructed to prepare a report for the Ministry of Industry, detailing the prices of quarry materials over the past three years, highlighting price increases and their impact on the sector.

The demands also included consistent disbursement of export support payments, extension of investors’ rights to benefit from quarry resources, and testing pozzolanic cement for compliance with standard specifications.

El Wazir further noted that a committee is reviewing the export support program, with a focus on prioritizing sectors based on local content and production technology.

The meeting also touched on efforts to localize solar energy cell production in Egypt.

A technical committee will be formed, including representatives from the Ministries of Military Production and Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), and the Industrial Modernization Center, to study manufacturing capabilities for solar equipment, particularly photovoltaic cells.

