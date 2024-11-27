Egypt - Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) is looking to complete two major projects for green hydrogen production, expand its factory, and boost urea production by the end of 2027, an unnamed government source told Al Arabiya Business.

The green hydrogen project will include establishing a new production facility dedicated to the green ammonia industry.

This facility will be located in the existing Damietta Port area on the eastern Mediterranean coast of Egypt, alongside current ammonia production plants.

The project is being led by a consortium of companies, including Mopco, Norway's Scatec, and the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM).

The green hydrogen produced will be converted into green ammonia at MOPCO’s facilities, which already operate three ammonia production lines, MOPCO 1, MOPCO 2, and MOPCO 3.

The facility is expected to produce 150,000 tons of green ammonia annually, with the output to be exported via a pipeline through Damietta Port.

In addition to the green hydrogen project, MOPCO is expanding its production capabilities by increasing the capacity and efficiency of its urea manufacturing operations.

These upgrades will also support the melamine industry within MOPCO.

The factory expansions are slated for completion in the first half (H1) of 2027.

The official noted that the combined investment for both the green hydrogen production facility and the factory expansions is expected to approach $400 million.

MOPCO plays a key role in Egypt's fertilizer market, meeting about 30% of the domestic demand for urea and 60% of ammonia needs.

The company also exports significant volumes of urea, primarily to European markets, followed by the Americas and Asia.

In H1 2024, MOPCO achieved 100% of its targeted urea production, amounting to 943,000 tons, and exceeded its ammonia sales target by 138%.

Exports are projected to reach between 600,000 and 700,000 tons by the end of 2024, with expectations for increased production and exports in 2025, thanks to stable natural gas supplies.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).