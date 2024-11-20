Egypt - Infinity Capital, a player in renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Egypt, has entered a strategic partnership with Recharged, a manufacturer specializing in EV charging solutions, as per a statement.

Hence, the joint venture (JV) will locally produce and distribute high-quality home EV chargers.

By combining Infinity Capital’s market leadership with Recharged’s manufacturing expertise, the partnership will offer more affordable and reliable home charging solutions for the mass market.

This initiative is a step toward supporting Egypt’s transition to sustainable mobility and reducing dependence on imported technologies.

“This partnership represents a significant step toward broadening access to sustainable mobility across Egypt, by leveraging our expertise alongside Recharged’s innovative solutions, we are committed to enhancing electric mobility throughout the country, making it both accessible and efficient for all users,” Co-founder and CEO of Infinity Mohamed Ismail Mansour said.

