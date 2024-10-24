DUBAI - Egypt has no plans to raise the prices of petroleum products in the next six months, the country's petroleum minister Karim Badawi said in a televised address on Wednesday.

Egypt raised fuel prices by between 11% to 17% last week, but Badawi said that despite the hike the government still spent around 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.34 million) a month on fuel subsidies.

($1 = 48.7000 Egyptian pounds)

