Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Director General for Economic Policy in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and Ministry Coordinator for Sustainable Development Philipp Steinberg discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of natural gas, hydrogen production, and carbon storage, according to a statement.

The two officials met during the CERAWeek 2025 conference, which is being held in Houston, Texas, from March 10th to 14th.

Badawi and Steinberg touched upon Germany’s purchase of Cypriot gas under the recent agreement between Egypt and Cyprus to transport gas from Cypriot fields to Egypt via Egyptian liquefaction facilities.

They also addressed exploiting the surplus gasification capacities of the German side by renting one of the floating regasification and storage units (FSRU) currently operating in the German port of Mukran on the Baltic Sea.

The two sides agreed to arrange a visit for a delegation of specialists from the Egyptian party to Germany by the end of this month to complete the contractual terms for exploiting the unit.

