Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced the successful completion of drilling the Zohr-9 well in the Zohr natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, yielding around 70 million cubic feet of gas per day, as per a statement.

The new output comes as part of Egypt’s efforts to meet domestic demand and reduce its natural gas import bill.

The Zohr-9 well was drilled using the Saipem 10000 vessel, adhering to safety standards and project schedules.

The achievement follows the success of the Zohr-6 well and forms part of the field’s broader production development plan, signaling strong potential for upcoming phases of development.

In the same vein, the drilling works of the Denise W-1X exploratory natural gas well in the Denise concession off the coast of Port Said began on October 28th.

The Egyptian drilling rig Al-Qahir-2, affiliated with Modern Drilling Company, is carrying out the work in water depths of 98 meters and is targeting a total depth of more than 4,200 meters.

Badawi emphasized that the intensified drilling activity and new exploration projects in the concession areas of Italy’s Eni demonstrate the company’s continued confidence in Egypt’s investment climate.

He noted that these initiatives reflect Eni’s commitment to expanding its investments and strengthening its partnership with Egypt, aligning with the Ministry’s recent policies to attract new investments and remove barriers facing partners in the oil and gas sector.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).