Egypt - The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) Company has approved some measures to motivate and encourage developers who operate in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) to adopt sustainable environmental design in various investment projects. The company also aims to implement the goals of sustainable development and maximise the use of renewable energy sources to reduce the impact of climate change.

ACUD’s Chairperson and Managing Director Khaled Abbas said: “The NAC is a smart, green, sustainable city. Therefore, we have approved measures to stimulate green construction and encourage developers in the NAC to adopt sustainable environmental design in various investment projects. We have carefully studied these incentives to ensure that they do not affect the population density and the city facilities, or require any increase or enhancement of the facilities. One of the benefits of green and sustainable design and construction is saving energy and reducing consumption, which aligns with and achieves the NAC’s vision as a smart, green, sustainable city.”

Abbas added: “The company always strives for internationalisation, so it was necessary to stimulate green construction and work with approved international systems that aim to preserve the environment, provided that they are recognised at the international level, such as the LEED International Certificate for Green and Sustainable Building and the LEED Certificate for leadership in design, construction and operation phases.”

The LEED system is an American building classification system developed by the US Green Building Council. It is a prerequisite for obtaining green building incentives for investment projects in the NAC, where the project is evaluated according to a system of qualification points based on adherence to basic requirements and accreditations that address carbon footprint, energy and water efficiency, waste management, transportation, health, and indoor environmental quality. Projects are subject to a verification, evaluation and review process, Abbas explained.

The Executive Director of ACUD Ahmed Fahmy said: “The approval and application of these incentives will take place through a mechanism that includes phases of approving engineering designs, project construction, and finally its operation, which will be implemented in accordance with approved international standards. A green building incentive structure will also be in place.”

The NAC is one of the fourth generation cities that relies on smart systems, as the ACUD has signed several agreements with major international companies to promote the concept of sustainable smart cities and buildings in the city. ACUD aims to manage the infrastructure in the New Capital and its services with the latest technology, as the first smart city in the Middle East.

The construction of the New Capital began at the end of 2016. Its total area is approximately 230,000 feddans. It is about 60 km away from Cairo in the east direction, and about 65 km away from Suez city in the west direction.

It is planned that the New Capital will accommodate up to 8.5 million people upon the complete completion of all construction phases, and that the New Administrative Capital will contribute to alleviating congestion in Cairo and confronting rapid population growth. The NAC project is also an added value to the Egyptian economy, as it opens wide doors to investors, development companies and others in light of the multiplicity and diversity of investment opportunities offered by the city.

