Dubai – InfraX of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has teamed up with Nokia through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver high-performance network infrastructure solutions across the UAE, according to a press release.

Upon the collaboration, InfraX will have access to the comprehensive partner programme of the B2B technology innovation leader Nokia. This access will provide the tools and support needed to deliver unparalleled value to InfraX clients.

The offered solutions will also form a strong foundation to introduce innovative applications and services designed to enhance DEWA’s systems.

Furthermore, the partnership will address various market segments with customised solutions based on specific client requirements, aiming to revolutionise connectivity solutions for businesses in the UAE.

InfraX's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rashid Al Ahmedi, said: "Teaming up with Nokia allows us to amplify this commitment by offering a comprehensive suite of networking solutions that are robust, reliable and future-proof, ensuring that our clients remain ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.”

Through this InfraX-Nokia collaboration, public and private businesses will have access to a comprehensive suite of network solutions that deliver unparalleled performance, reliability, and scalability.

Vice President of Network Infrastructure for the Middle East and UAE country director at Nokia, Rima Manna, noted: "At Nokia, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses to unlock their full potential through robust network infrastructure. We are looking forward to partnering with InfraX to bring our cutting-edge solutions to the UAE market, driving new-age digital transformation in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Recently, Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub teamed up with SAP to back the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 through the integration of SAP's Business AI capabilities within the Moro Hub Data Center by 2025.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

