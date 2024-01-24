DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that DEWA has approved 120,409 No Objection Certificates (NOC) applications in 2023 as part of the Soqoor programme, achieving a 30.62 percent increase compared to 2022.

This reflects the increasing demand for electricity and water services, according to the highest international standards of efficiency, quality and availability. This in turn, highlights the economic growth and increase in population. The increase in approved applications enhances the competitiveness of infrastructure, and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

Al Tayer added, “We are pleased with the increasing interest in the Soqoor programme, which supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance corporate performance and achieve the highest level of stakeholder happiness. We aim to provide an integrated, innovative, and value-added experience, and make a difference in the types and quality of services. We attach great importance to our partners, including consultants, contractors and suppliers. These partners play a vital role in supporting DEWA’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, enhance its competitiveness, and meet the increasing demand for water and electricity according to the highest availability, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability standards.”

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President – Transmission (Power) at DEWA, said, “DEWA approved 120,409 applications for the NOC service submitted by 2,233 consultants and contractors until the end of December 2023. The Transmission Power division approved 60,089 applications whereas the Distribution Power division approved 40,700 applications; and the Water & Civil division approved 19,620 applications.”

The Soqoor programme is a pioneering government initiative designed to assess consultants and contractors in Dubai and ensure their adherence to requirements, standards, terms, and guidelines when submitting NOC service applications. Utilizing scientific methods to evaluate the quality of submissions and safeguard DEWA's network, the programme encompasses NOC services, water network services, and electricity network services. Notably, outstanding consultants and contractors across different project categories will be honoured with the prestigious Soqoor award from DEWA. This initiative not only streamlines the approval process but also recognizes and rewards excellence in compliance and service delivery.