Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received 6,235 innovative ideas in 2023 through the Afkari internal platform, designed to encourage employees to be innovative and creative.

So far, 85 percent of the approved ideas have been implemented. This has contributed to supporting the innovation and development of DEWA’s services and achieving the highest global competitiveness indicators. These include the lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in the world at just 1.06 minutes per customer annually, 100 percent availability of electricity and water network services and 99.99 percent availability of DEWA’s key digital services.

“We are guided by the vision and directives of the wise leadership to adopt innovation to enhance Dubai’s readiness for the future. In this regard, DEWA is keen to provide a work environment that fosters creativity and helps employees to innovate and develop new ideas that accelerate the path of development. Adopting innovation as a principal practice in DEWA’s work environment helps us develop our services and enhance efficiency and performance. The significant response by DEWA’s employees to present their innovative ideas through Afkari reflects their sense of responsibility as partners in success by presenting innovative ideas and suggestions. These develop the services DEWA provides to all stakeholders, including customers and employees. This also paves the way for more success and accomplishments, enhancing DEWA’s competitiveness locally and globally,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Afkari is the first creative platform of its kind in Dubai Government that implements the idea management system. Afkari enables employees to vote and comment on other employees’ ideas, just like social media platforms. The platform allows DEWA to benefit from employee suggestions, providing a central repository to manage innovation and ensure continuous improvement.