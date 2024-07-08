The 18th Light + Intelligent Building Middle East from January 14 to 16 will be the largest in the event’s history, with exhibitors from over 30 countries and an expanded exhibition space of 20% compared to 2024.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) LED lighting market is estimated at $3.08 billion and is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.21%, according market intelligence and advisory specialists, Mordor Intelligence.

Meanwhile, the smart building sector in the region is undergoing a transformative shift driven by rapid urbanisation, economic development and an increased focus on sustainability and technological innovation and is forecasted to hit $8.9 billion by 2029 according to recent reports by 6W Research.

Idea exchange

This year, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will explore the theme “Building Commonality Through Community, Creativity and Culture”, emphasising the significance of idea exchange, communal advantages and cultural diversity in the Middle East region.

“Having launched in 2006, Light + Intelligent Building has established itself as the region's most respected event of its kind. The 2025 edition will showcase over 450 exhibitors, with international attendance accounting for a vast proportion of companies featured on the show floor,” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is part of the International Light + Building brand and features six show sections, including Technical Lighting, Electric Lamps and Components, Decorative Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Electrical Engineering, and Smart Home and Building Automation. The event is co-located with Intersec to form the Mena region’s largest trade show for the building services sector.

The THINKLIGHT Conference will again be a highlight of the exhibition, bringing together lighting professionals from around the world to meet, exchange ideas and collectively shape the future of lighting design and technology in the region.

Smart technologies

The third edition of the Smart Building Summit will showcase the revolutionary impact of state-of-the-art smart technologies that seamlessly integrate into our environments. With attendance from industry leaders representing top-tier technology firms to government officials, the Summit serves as a dynamic centre for pioneering advancements and transformative solutions.

Following a successful 2024 edition, InSpotLight returns to unveil breakthroughs in the lighting industry. Attendees will hear the latest insights from industry thought leaders and innovators on the technologies reimagining lighting while hosting a series of workshops that provides insights into updates on specifications and standards.

Showcasing outstanding lighting products and projects regionally and internationally, the Light Middle East Awards will gather the industry’s most influential lighting designers, manufacturers, suppliers and technology solution providers. The Light Middle East Awards includes three main categories: Product of the Year, Project of the Year, and Partner of the Year, with nine awards being presented. Winners last year include Light Touch PLD for Atlantis The Royal. and GLARE for the Islamic Arts Biennale. Nominations are currently open for the 2025 edition of the Awards and will close on 20 August 2024.

High-level endorsement

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is endorsed by several highly respected industry organisations, including KNX, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the Society of Light and Lighting, the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) and the DALI Alliance.

Muhsin concluded: “These organisations are recognised for their global expertise and leadership in the fields of lighting design and intelligent building technologies, and their support further underscores the significance and quality of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.”

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will be held at Za’abeel Halls 1-3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).