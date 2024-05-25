Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has signed a deal with Parkin, the supplier of paid public parking facilities in Dubai, to expand the number of the EV 'Green Charger' stations in several prime locations managed by Parkin.

The move is part of Dewa's ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability, encourage using environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs) and improve customer experience by facilitating convenient vehicle charging.

The MoU was signed by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at Dewa, and Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, and Ahmed Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin.

Al Tayer emphasised the UAE's commitment to sustainability and green mobility, highlighting the nation's pioneering initiatives in fostering a sustainable economy.

He underscored Dewa's EV Green Charger initiative, aligning with national policies and strategies to promote electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions.

According to him, there are over 30,000 electric vehicles in Dubai by April and a growing number of participants in the EV Green Charger programme surpassing 15,000 by March 2024, which highlights Dubai's success in promoting sustainable transport and is poised for further growth.

Bahrozyan, in turn, highlighted the pivotal collaboration between Dewa and Parkin, marking a crucial stride in Dubai's EV journey.

He stressed their commitment to supporting Dubai's Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, emphasising the development of world-class EV charging infrastructure with a focus on exceptional customer service.

"Operating over 197k parking spaces in Dubai, the company's market-leading position, operational excellence and innovative technology will enable us to drive EV infrastructure growth while also offering environmental and decarbonisation benefits," he added.

From 2015 until the end of March, Dewa, through the EV Green Charger initiative, has furthered these goals by providing approximately 26,000 MWh of electricity for charging EVs in Dubai, powering a cumulative electric vehicle distance of 130 million km.

