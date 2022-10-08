DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited international developers to send their Expressions of Interest (EOI) to implement the 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

The deadline for submitting EOIs is 12:00 pm on Monday, 10th October 2022.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that the 900 MW 6th phase of the Solar Park will be implemented using photovoltaic solar panels. It will become operational in stages starting from Q3 of 2025.

“We continue to expand the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which has a current production capacity of 1,727 MW using photovoltaic solar panels. DEWA is implementing other projects at the Solar Park with a total capacity of 1,133 MW using photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power technologies. With the completion of the 900 MW 6th phase, the Solar Park’s production capacity will reach 3,760 MW. This will increase to 5,000 MW by 2030,” Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA has attracted about AED 40 billion of investments through the IPP model and has achieved world records for the lowest prices for solar energy (Levelised Cost of Energy) five consecutive times, making Dubai a benchmark for solar energy prices worldwide.

The production capacity of clean energy has reached about 12.1 percent of Dubai’s total energy mix and is expected to reach 14 percent by the end of this year.

The Solar Park, implemented by DEWA using the IPP model, is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with total investments of AED 50 billion. When completed, the Solar Park will reduce more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.