Qatar - Industrie De Nora, an Italian multinational company, has been awarded a contract by the T.EN CCC Joint Venture led by Technip Energies (T.EN) to supply electrochlorination units for the onshore LNG facilities of North Field South project.

This is the continuation of the first phase, North Field East (NFE) Project, which was awarded in June 2021 and is now under construction. The projects, executed for QatarEnergy LNG, represent the world’s largest LNG expansion project which will increase the nation’s LNG production capacity from 77 MTPA to 126 MTPA.

The NFXP assumes much significance in support of Qatar’s strong commitment to achieving the highest environmental standards.

Competitive bidding

De Nora was selected following a competitive bidding process to supply the electro-chlorination systems for the projects, which will be executed by an experienced, cross functional and global project team, leveraging De Nora’s large global footprint and excellence in electrochemistry.

This project will include two Cechlo-MS 326 units producing a high-strength, 12.5% sodium hypochlorite solution on site. Spread across two mega LNG generator trains, the units produce 294 kg of sodium hypochlorite per hour, equivalent to 7 tons per day – enough to support LNG production capacity of 16 MTPA per train.

Completion later this year

The new system will supplement the units awarded for NFE project in 2021, which included units spread across four mega LNG trains with a capacity of 8 MTPA each. Once completed later this year, these units will produce 11 tonnes per day of Chlorine equivalent used to control biofouling as well as disinfect the formation of service water and firewater, and brine management from the desalination plant to the sea.

With nearly 100 years of experience in electrochemistry, De Nora CECHLO-MS on-site high-strength sodium hypochlorite generation systems are fully optimisable and feature proprietary technology to balance safety, reliability, cost-efficiency and sustainability in water treatment. This critical chlorine-based generation project for the onshore LNG facilities of the NFXP in Qatar follows over 400 installations of the Cechlo-MS system globally.

