United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas said on Monday that production operations continued as normal at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan region after it was targeted by a drone attack on Sunday.

Dana Gas, which along with its affiliate Crescent Petroleum has the rights to exploit the field, said it remained in close coordination with all relevant Iraqi authorities and security forces to ensure the continuation of safe operations.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir; Editing by Jan Harvey)