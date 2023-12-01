DUBAI - Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), stated that the outcomes of COP28 will put the world back on the right track for climate action.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the now-running climate summit in Dubai, Al Suwaidi said that COP28 will be a qualitative leap in global efforts to address the challenges of climate change, emphasising that dealing with climate challenges is no longer an option but a necessity for sustainable growth.

He highlighted the UAE's substantial progress in creating a conducive environment for transitioning to a sustainable economic model to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with the aviation sector being one of the first adopters of initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Al Suwaidi stated that the outputs of the "Dubai Framework" - a new global framework for sustainable, cleaner aviation fuel which was announced during the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), would be presented at COP28, forming the foundation for international collaboration.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) successfully reached an international agreement on a global framework for low-carbon aviation fuel and sustainable fuel at the end of the CAAF/3, held in Dubai just days before COP28.