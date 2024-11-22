Egypt - Chinese solar energy company LONGi is planning to supply solar cells for energy projects in Egypt with a total capacity of 2.5 gigawatts, valued at approximately $500 million, in 2025, LONGi's Key Account Manager for North and Central Africa Shehab Orabi told Al Arabiya Business.

The company aims to enhance its presence in the Egyptian renewable energy market by collaborating with major international firms, including Norway's Scatec, the UAE's Masdar, and AMEA Power.

LONGi is targeting contracts to acquire solar cells with capacities between 2 and 2.5 gigawatts next year.

This includes a 1-gigawatt supply project from Scatec and additional agreements with AMEA Power and Masdar, which plans to build a 4-gigawatt solar power plant in Egypt.

LONGi also intends to supply 1.25 gigawatts of solar cells for this project by 2025.

Additionally, LONGi is exploring opportunities to participate in Egypt's smart city projects, particularly in Ras El-Hekma, which are expected to incorporate green hydrogen solutions.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).