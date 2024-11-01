RABAT: Gotion Power Morocco, a subsidiary of China's Gotion High Tech, said on Thursday it will power its Morocco gigafactory via a 500-megawatt wind farm, to be built by Saudi Arabia's energy firm ACWA Power.

The $800 million wind farm project is part of deals worth $1.78 billion signed by ACWA Power during the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.

In June, Gotion High Tech agreed with the Moroccan government to build the country's first gigafactory worth $1.3 billion.

Production at the gigafactory is expected to start in the third quarter of 2026, with an initial capacity of 20 gigawatts per hour (GWh).

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Susan Fenton)