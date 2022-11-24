Cairo - Cairo 3A Agriculture Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intro Sustainable Resources to establish a solar power plant on the company’s farms in Wadi El-Natrun, with an investment cost of $3 million.

The power plant’s production capacity is expected to be 3 megawatts (MWs). The step comes within Cairo 3A Agricultural’s commitment to reach zero carbon emissions by 2025, according to a press release.

“The solar power station will cover the needs of 80% of the energy consumed from the farms which will contribute to saving 4,000 tons of carbon emissions. During the coming period, Cairo 3A will expand the implementation of similar projects at the company's sites, to limit climate change,” said Aly El-Gamil, CEO of Cairo 3A Agricultural.

El Gamil added: “We are proud that Cairo 3A Agricultural is one of the first companies seeking to produce clean electricity. Signing this MOU with Intro will help reduce costs, and will also bring us closer to our goal of reducing carbon emissions, in line with the direction of the Egyptian government’s vision.”

In accordance with the memorandum, Intro Sustainable Resources will cover all project-related expenditures, including infrastructure management and solar plant operation, and maintenance.

Located on an area of 2,500 acres in Wadi El Natrun, Cairo 3A Agricultural’s farm has one of the largest cold storage facilities in the Middle East and Africa with a capacity of 6,600 pallets. The facility also includes three cold rooms, two Freezing rooms, two pre-cooling rooms, and one quick-freezing tunnel, in addition to Qutoof, a concentrates factory, which operates with an annual production capacity of 12,000 tonnes.

