bp has announced a gas and condensate discovery offshore Egypt following the drilling of the Denise W-1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession, located in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Located approximately 70 kilometres offshore in a water depth of 95 metres, the Denise W discovery lies less than 10 kilometres from existing infrastructure, creating strong potential for synergies and a fast-track development.

The discovery shares similar reservoir characteristics with the nearby Temsah and Akhen fields, which have been producing since 2001. High-quality gas-bearing sandstone reservoirs were encountered across a gross interval of approximately 90 metres.

The Denise W-1 well follows a binding head of agreement signed in July 2025 with EGPC and EGAS for a 20-year renewal of the Temsah Concession.

bp holds a 50 per cent working interest alongside Eni, which holds the remaining 50 per cent and operates the Denise Development Lease of the Temsah Concession through Petrobel, the operating joint venture between Eni and EGPC.

Earlier this year, bp was awarded two new offshore exploration concessions: North-East El Alamein Offshore (100 per cent bp) and West El Hammad Offshore (bp 25 per cent, Eni 75 per cent and operator). Both blocks are located near existing infrastructure.

Additionally, last month, bp mobilised the drilling rig DS-12 to drill five firm wells and three optional wells in complex deepwater environments, further supporting increased domestic gas production to meet Egypt’s growing energy demand.

More recently, bp signed an agreement with GANOPE (South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company) for the award of Block 6 in the Red Sea, expanding into a promising new frontier.

bp has operated in Egypt for more than 63 years and continues to play a leading role in developing the country’s energy resources through strategic partnerships and ongoing investment.

This marks bp’s second exploration discovery this year, following 12 discoveries in 2025, further reloading its resource hopper in support of long-term organic growth. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service