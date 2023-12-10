With the support of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), BEEAH Group and LOHUM, a leading eco-friendly battery materials producer specialising in lithium-ion battery recycling and reuse, announced the establishment of a recycling plant for end-of-life batteries from electric vehicles (EVs).

The first of its kind in the UAE, the plant contributes to the UAE’s drive to become a global hub for sustainable mobility and enhance the national economy.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “The Ministry will provide the support needed for the plant to succeed as part of our Global EV Market initiative that aims to increase the share of EVs to 50 percent of all vehicles on our roads by 2050. As we anticipate substantial growth in the number of EVs, the project will provide local car dealers and manufacturers with a sustainable, eco-friendly solution for EV batteries at the end of their life. It will help address the environmental and logistical challenges of expired or damaged EV batteries.”

He added, “The facility will attract investments to develop local capabilities in EV-related industries. The UAE aims to ensure a regulatory framework of flexible and conducive policies and put in place a suite of economic, environmental, and social incentives to encourage public and private entities to invest in this sector. This step contributes to the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, integrates circular economy principles, and increases EV penetration. This will support our national economy and lower the carbon footprint of the transport sector – a target sector for our decarbonisation drive and of the National Energy and Water Demand Side Management Program.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH, said, “As EVs continue to play a role in the decarbonisation of the transport sector and contribute to net-zero emissions targets, it is important that we deploy circular solutions proactively. In partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, BEEAH is pursuing a partnership with Lohum to address this challenge. Our EV Battery Recycling plant will reintroduce valuable minerals and materials back into the circular economy, keep waste out of landfills and support the long-term sustainability of transitions to EVs.”

The UAE plans to increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50 percent of all sold vehicles by 2050. By mid-2023, there were 81,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on UAE roads.