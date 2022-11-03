Bahrain - A high-level delegation from Bahrain Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding) is at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) 2022, the world’s most influential energy forum along with representatives from its portfolio companies - Bapco, Bahrain National Gas Company (Banagas), Tatweer Petroleum and Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (Asry).

The forum hosted industry professionals, thought leaders, global policymakers, and decision-makers from over 160 countries who came together to discuss this year’s strategic theme, ‘The Future of Energy: Secure, Affordable and Sustainable.’

Alongside ministers, C-level industry executives, and policymakers, nogaholding Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Thomas, took part in the invitation-only Adipec Leadership Roundtable that discussed the role of oil and gas in a new energy world, said nogaholding Group in a statement.

The conference topic of discussion focused on industry trends, including energy security, climate response, innovation, and future supply perspectives it stated.

On the expo, Thomas, said: "Our participation at Adipec directly aligns with the vision of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of nogaholding for transforming and developing the oil and gas sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

The conference serves as a platform to turn net-zero pledges into net-zero plans by stimulating debates and demonstrating the critical role oil and gas will play in driving innovative, more sustainable, and reliable energy systems.

"We come here annually to meet with global industry leaders and business partners to discuss the essential role the sector plays in an orderly and progressive transition to cleaner forms of energy while maintaining energy security for the kingdom," he stated.

"The event is an excellent platform for nogaholding to build relationships and explore business opportunities that will help us in our ultimate goal for economic growth and prosperity for Bahrain," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).