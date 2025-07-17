WASHINGTON: The Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, as part of the official visit of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to Washington.

The agreement was signed by Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the aim of supporting Bahrain’s efforts to achieve energy security and its commitment to reaching carbon neutrality by 2060, while contributing to global efforts to address climate change challenges.

Al Zayani described the agreement as a “significant qualitative leap” in the strategic partnership between the two countries. He noted that the step is a direct outcome of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), signed in 2023, which strengthened cooperation in defence, security and emerging technologies.

He added that the two nations are seeking, through this agreement, to deploy advanced technologies that provide safe, secure and reliable civil nuclear energy. He emphasised the importance of nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source that supports the shared interests of both friendly countries.