Bahrain - General Poultry Company (GPC), a subsidiary of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, has signed a 15-year power deal to instal a 1.5 MWp rooftop solar farm across its facilities in Hamala.

The landmark solar power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed with Kanoo CleanMax Renewables Asset, marking a significant collaboration to embed sustainability into GPC’s operations.

The new project will generate roughly 2,400 MWh of clean energy annually, covering up to 90 per cent of GPC’s daytime power needs and cutting more than 1,100 metric tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with GPC’s long-term vision of embedding sustainability into our core business operations,” said GPC chairman Sami Zainal at the signing ceremony.

The 1.5 MWp Solar PV Powerplant will span six rooftops, utilizing high-efficiency modules and string inverters for maximum energy generation and seamless integration. It will initially cover the birdhouse rooftops, with built-in provisions for expansion in a second phase.

Ali Abdulla Kanoo, chairman of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said: “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enabling industries to transition toward cleaner, more sustainable operations.”

GPC chief executive Wael Itani highlighted the initiative’s importance to the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework. “This marks a major milestone in GPC’s decarbonisation journey and a shift towards energy diversification,” he added.

The solar installation will also include solar-powered EV charging stations at the facility, supporting GPC’s plan to transition its logistics and transport fleet to electric mobility.

The project underscores GPC’s commitment to energy independence and food security, serving as a flagship for industrial sustainability in Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).