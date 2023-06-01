Bahrain's leading telecom and technology powerhouse Beyon has achieved a major milestone with the launch of the first data centre in the kingdom to be fully powered by clean energy.

Beyon said the group was proud of an unprecedented achievement in the telecommunications and technology sector, as its Data Centre has became the first in Bahrain to rely entirely on clean energy generated from the company's solar park, which is located in the Beyon Data Oasis at Hamala.

A colourful ceremony was held at the Royal Golf Club in Riffa, which was attended by members of Beyon’s board of directors, executive team and those involved in the project.

Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa celebrated the occasion in the presence of Kamal Bin Ahmed Mohamed, President of Electricity and Water Authority, Mohamed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, Noor Bint Ali Al Khulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, and Mohamed Almoayyed, the Director YK Almoayyed & Sons.

Addressing the gathering, Shaikh Abdulla said: "Our efforts towards sustainability and clean energy production continues, and we have made great progress since the launch of the first phase of the solar park in November 2021. Today we are glad to announce the completion of the second phase of the project."

"Our journey in the field of environmental sustainability continues in line with our commitment to Bahrain's vision launched by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and announced as part of his address during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021, held in Glasgow Scotland, which reiterates the Kingdom’s commitment to achieve zero carbon neutrality by 2060."

"Thus, we have set clear plans to start implementing the third phase of this project, which will be located in Hamala. Upon completion of this phase, the total clean energy production of Beyon will be approximately 6 GWh per year," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).